COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin have declined from record highs last week, though Dane County hospitals on Wednesday saw an uptick in those needing intensive care. The state Department of Health Services is reporting new daily case counts similar to those seen in the days before a data system update starting Friday led to soaring numbers over the weekend. The update was finished Monday and figures since Tuesday should better reflect actual activity, officials said.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO