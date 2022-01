Things are heating up for a local author who just published her first novel. It’s Always Been You is a story of a “steamy, second chance, small-town romance” by local, Bethanie Kramer. While this is Kramer’s debut novel she has long “Truthfully, I've just always wanted to write,” says Kramer, “I published a poem when I was in high school. I've written little things that I've kept to myself since then and then one day I just said to my husband that I was ready to just write. I woke up with three characters in my head and went to work writing…”

PORTLAND, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO