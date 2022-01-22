Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Taylor Sutton

Eagle: Taylor Sutton

Sport: Templeton Women’s Basketball

Year: Freshman

Coaches comment: Freshman Taylor Sutton had 17 points including five from beyond the arc and three steals to lead us in a league game vs. Atascadero last week. Taylor has really grown into a leading scorer for us the last five games. Taylor is willing to do whatever it takes for us. She is very unselfish and has a refreshing team approach to the game.– Templeton High School Coach Shawn Koehler

Miles Allen

Eagle: Miles Allen

Sport: Templeton Boys Varsity Soccer

Year: Senior

Coaches comment: Senior midfielder Miles Allen has played a critical role in the attacking midfield for our team this season. He has been an integral part of the offense by distributing the ball to put our team in position to score. He has also scored goals in each of our last two matches.. – Templeton High School Boys Soccer Coach Brad Rubin

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.