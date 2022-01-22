ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DEvp_0dswCw3m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivE5t_0dswCw3m00
Taylor Sutton

Eagle: Taylor Sutton

Sport: Templeton Women’s Basketball

Year: Freshman

Coaches comment: Freshman Taylor Sutton had 17 points including five from beyond the arc and three steals to lead us in a league game vs. Atascadero last week. Taylor has really grown into a leading scorer for us the last five games. Taylor is willing to do whatever it takes for us. She is very unselfish and has a refreshing team approach to the game.– Templeton High School Coach Shawn Koehler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7cuH_0dswCw3m00
Miles Allen

Eagle: Miles Allen

Sport: Templeton Boys Varsity Soccer

Year: Senior

Coaches comment: Senior midfielder Miles Allen has played a critical role in the attacking midfield for our team this season. He has been an integral part of the offense by distributing the ball to put our team in position to score. He has also scored goals in each of our last two matches.. – Templeton High School Boys Soccer Coach Brad Rubin

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

High school wrestling team travels to compete at MidCal Classic

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team traveled to Gilroy High School to compete at the MidCal Classic. There were 72 teams that entered the tournament. The Bearcats, as a team, placed 9th. Three Paso Robles wrestlers placed at the tournament. Sophomore Dominic Marquez placed 6th at 108 pounds. Senior Peyton Kilber placed 6th at 152 pounds. Junior Leo Kemp placed 3rd at 220 pounds.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Templeton, CA
Education
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
City
Atascadero, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Atascadero, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Sports
Templeton, CA
Sports
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Travel Paso named a finalist in upcoming ‘Poppy Awards’

Nomination commends Travel Paso for its public relations campaign during the pandemic. – Travel Paso, Paso Robles’ destination marketing organization, this week announced it was named a finalist for Best Public Relation Campaign in the upcoming 2022 Visit California Poppy Awards. The statewide bi-annual awards honor the best and brightest in California tourism promotion and feature eight separate categories.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 12-22

Irnest Tretter, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sylvia Stewart age 89 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Chad Sani age 65 a resident of San...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles police arrest logs for Jan. 2-16

On Jan. 2, Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and prohibited ownership of ammo, etc. On Jan. 2, Michele Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy