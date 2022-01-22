ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas

NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

TJ Ortega
7d ago

Ok......I thought they we're already going through cold months before we even got or became a country????? There probably looking at us like thanks for the extra help

DIXIE B
7d ago

poor things, Thank God for people like that who saves turtles

WFAA

Gulf Coast wildlife organizations prepare to house, care for turtles that could be harmed by winter mix

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 2021: a historic month in Texas and a deadly month for Texans and wildlife. "You remember, there was no power, there was no water, all the roads were shut down, there was ice on bridges, so it was really difficult to mobilize and rescue as many turtles as we could," said Alicia Walker, the Program Coordinator of Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK).
WJTV 12

Sea turtle swims wild after long rehab at 2 aquariums

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — An endangered sea turtle is back in the ocean after more than a year of rehabilitation at aquariums in Boston and Mississippi. The Mississippi Aquarium released the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle named Typhoon on Thursday into the Mississippi Sound at Biloxi. Kemp’s ridleys are the world’s smallest sea turtles and the […]
obxtoday.com

N.C. Aquariums treating more than 60 cold-stunned sea turtles

A sudden drop in water temperatures this week has increased the number of cold-stunned sea turtles arriving for care at all three North Carolina Aquariums. As of Wednesday, they have more than 60 turtles in their care, including 40 at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, 17 at the Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, and four at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
CBS Boston

Endangered Sea Turtle Recovering After Surgery To Remove 7-Foot-Long Balloon Ribbon

BOSTON (CBS) – A sea turtle that ingested a 7-foot-long balloon ribbon underwent life-saving surgery and is now on the road to recovery at New England Aquarium. The Kemp’s ridley turtle, which is a critically endangered species, was found cold-stunned on Ellis Beach in Brewster on November 30. The lengthy ribbon was visible out of the turtle’s beak and extended through its digestive tract and out of its rear. Part of the balloon was still attached to the end of the ribbon. A sea turtle that was saved after it ingested a 7-foot-long balloon ribbon. (Image Credit: New England Aquarium) Rescuers rushed the turtle to the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. When it arrived, the turtle was hypothermic, dehydrated and anemic. The turtle had to be stabilized for several days before it could undergo surgery. Eventually, the turtle had surgery to remove the ribbon, which had not yet severely damaged its intestine. The turtle is now recovering well and will be released back into the ocean off Cape Cod this summer.
BREWSTER, MA
wtvy.com

Male sea turtle released into Gulf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leo the Loggerhead sea turtle got to go home after months of rehab Tuesday morning. He was found last October in shallow water near Beach Access 24 in Panama City Beach. Personnel at Gulf World Marine Institute said he was weak and lethargic. They successfully...
WMBB

Rare sea turtle release held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 100 people gathered Tuesday morning to watch the release of a loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico. The male turtle, aptly named “LEO,” was rescued by law enforcement officers back in October in Panama City Beach near Beach Access 24. The turtle was found close to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
coastalreview.org

Beachgoers asked to look out for cold-stunned sea turtles

As the temperatures on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands drop in the winter months, cold-stunned sea turtles begin to make an appearance along the soundside beaches, and a number of turtles have been rescued in recent days after the Outer Banks’ cold start to the New Year. “Please be on...
ANIMALS
WEAR

Loggerhead sea turtle to be released in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday

DESTIN, Fla. -- The Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) will release a loggerhead sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The release will take place at the front of the Carousel Supermarket at 19440 Front Beach Rd. at 10 a.m. The loggerhead sea turtle named Horton was...
DESTIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Preparing your home for the cold

Central Florida is about to see the coldest temperatures in years. Here's what you should do now to prepare.
sunnews.org

Getting to know Green Sea Turtles of Seal Beach

Did you know there are quite a few green sea turtles living in the area around Seal Beach? The turtles are listed as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, but you can see them most any day if you know where to look. One of my favorite spots to look for them is on the bicycle trail along the San Gabriel River between the two power plants – they like the warm water there.
SEAL BEACH, CA
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocracokeobserver.com

The five sea turtles of the Outer Banks

This is a supplement to an earlier feature on the nesting success of sea turtles. Worldwide, there are only seven species of sea turtles and five of them, with varying degrees of frequency, can be found in the waters and nesting onshore on the Outer Banks. While North Carolina hosts...
