ELMONT— The New York Islanders were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. The Islanders are now 15-15-6, with an 8-8-3 record at UBS Arena. Los Angeles Kings took a 1-0 lead as forward Quinton Byfield beat New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov over the glove with just under three minutes to play in the first period. Andreas Athanasiou and Dustin Brown were credited with the assists on Byfield’s first career NHL goal at 17:05 of the first period.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO