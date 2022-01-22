ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals Land 3 Prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects

By J. P. Hill
Viva El Birdos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Baseball America announced their top 100 prospects and the Cardinals landed their top three talents on the list – all in the top 50. Jordan Walker came in at #24. Gorman was ten spots higher at #34. Matthew Liberatore landed in the exact center at #50....

Related
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher signs with Angels

Daniel Ponce de Leon, an intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Entering the regular season, Daniel Ponce de Leon was part of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation. Of course, part of that was because of injuries to Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim, but there was optimism that the right-hander would pitch at a high level until each pitcher returned.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could get blind-sided by Braves in blockbuster deal with Athletics

The New York Yankees have been connected to the Oakland Athletics on multiple occasions this off-season, despite the lockout raging on. However, other teams have also been linked to Oakland in prospective deals. The latest connection is between the Atlanta Braves and Athletics, which is a curious scenario, especially since Matt Olson, star first baseman, was the centerpiece.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Announces His Retirement At 35

After spending a decade in the MLB, second baseman Gordon Beckham has decided to hang up his cleats. On Wednesday night, Beckham announced that he’s retiring on social media. He joked about his retirement, saying he wants to make the Hall of Fame with Buster Posey. “Since my good...
MLB
The Spun

Jose Canseco Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Controversy

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed a new member – longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. He was the only eligible player selected into the Hall of Fame this year. There were plenty of viable candidates, which led to some controversy after this year’s votes were tallied.
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
The Week

Barry Bonds doesn't need the Hall of Fame

The votes are in. The Boston Red Sox (and earlier Minnesota Twins) slugger David Ortiz is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. San Francisco Giants (and earlier Pittsburgh Pirates) star Barry Bonds is not. On paper, that makes little sense. Ortiz was a successful designated hitter who played a leading...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

VEB Historical Hall of Fame Ballot Voting: Part 2

This is the same intro as last time, because nothing has changed. This is the second round of voting for the VEB Hall of Fame. This round does not include either Negro League players nor any players who played primarily in the 1800s. I created a list of players, which ended up totaling 503 players, comprised of players with 40+ WAR on either Baseball-Reference (bWAR) or Fangraphs (fWAR), players who won an MVP or Cy Young (with at least 20 WAR), players who made the actual Hall of Fame, and and high-ranking career relievers by WAR or by saves. Then I used a random number generator to select 32 players to go on the first ballot.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Why LA Shouldn’t Ever Consider Bringing Back Yasiel Puig

Last week, Yasiel Puig expressed his desire to one day return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It certainly piqued some interest from Dodgers fans. “People keeping talking and texting me ‘Hey, come back to Los Angeles.’. It’s not about me, but we’re going to do the best we can everyday now, in Korea, for this season and the next season, to come back to the United States and hope God gives me the opportunity one day to come back to the Dodgers.”
MLB

