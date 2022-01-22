ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1, Episodes 1-4

By Joanna Robinson
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna and Van give their thoughts on the first four...

www.theringer.com

Related
IndieWire

‘Ozark’ Review: Season 4, Part 1 Questions If There’s Enough Good Left to Bury the Bad (No Spoilers)

When “Ozark” started telling its story (back in July 2017), the rough question surrounding the Byrde family was, “How in God’s name are they still alive?” Fans very well may have asked themselves that question a dozen times over the first 10 episodes, as showrunner Chris Mundy’s propulsive crime thriller kept setting up impervious obstacles, and the ever-resourceful Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) kept finding creative ways around them. But in the following seasons, as their collective foot eased off the accelerator, Netflix’s Emmy-winning original series began positing subjective queries oft-heard in other antihero tales, like “Are the...
The Ringer

It’s a Perfect Time to Catch Up on Some TV

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open up by discussing the TV shows they have been bingeing over the past few weeks, starting with Search Party (1:43), followed by Micah giving Justin a primer on Euphoria (11:50). They return with their early thoughts on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot (19:41) , and finish by discussing the brilliance of Mr. Robot and Ranking of Kings (28:04).
Esquire

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 is a Haunting Portrait of What the Byrdes Have Become

You ever wonder what a dark-sided version of The Incredibles, following a family of four remarkable individuals who turn horribly, horribly wrong, would look like? Well, scout no further than Season Four of Ozark, which dropped the first half of its two-part final season on Netflix on Friday. After three...
The Ringer

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 5 Instant Reactions

Charles and Van put on their best Beskar armor and dive right into their thoughts on the electrifying fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett (02:55). They discuss the reveal of a major familiar character into the fold along with the introduction of a new ship (29:13), all before sharing what it means for the rest of the season as well as touching on some of the best things they are looking forward to.
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
The Hollywood Reporter

Nick Stahl Cast in ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime TV Series

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s adaptation of vampire thriller Let the Right One In. Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the series “centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Equal Parts Elated and Baffled by Latest Episode

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.] The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett by all (social media) measures was a massive hit. In fact, a lion’s share of those posting about the episode commented that it was the most enjoyable of the season thus far. And that also seemed to be an issue with which they wrestled. None other than Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), The Mandalorian himself, made an appearance in the spinoff Disney+ series. Well, he made far more than just an appearance, as the entire episode focused on Mando. In fact, Boba Fett...
Deadline

Fox Spring Premiere Dates: More ‘Masked Singer’; ‘9-1-1’ Return; ‘Domino Masters’ Debuts, More

Fox has set spring premiere dates for the return of several shows including TV’s No. 1 unscripted hit and 9-1-1 and the debut of a domino-themed competition show. Season 7 of its smash The Masked Singer will bow at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, followed by the series premiere of competition show Domino Masters. MasterChef Junior returns for an eighth season at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with the previously announced series premiere of Welcome to Flatch set for 9:30. An episode of Call Me Kat will air in-between. 9-1-1 launches the second half of its fifth season at 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, followed...
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is right around the corner, and the internet has been abuzz about which celebrities will be competing. Every day, a new list pops up from supposed “insiders” who claim to know all of the houseguests, typically consisting of a combination of reality stars, former athletes, and actors you may […] The post NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
