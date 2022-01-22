ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United v West Ham United | Premier League | Confirmed Line Ups

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

Two of Liverpool's rivals for a top four place face each other at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United take on West Ham and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C90x2_0dsw6O1R00
IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Hammers currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind Liverpool and two points clear of the Red Devils.

It's been a patchy start to Ralf Rangnick's tenureship at United with mixed form and reports that some players have been questioning his methods and tactics.

There have been signs however that things are starting to gel in spells during games but they are yet to put together a ninety minute performance.

Last weekend, they flew out of the blocks into a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa only to be pegged back late on to draw 2-2 as the Red Devils fell away in the second half.

On Wednesday, they had David De Gea to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half at Brentford only for United to excel in the second half to run out 3-1 winners.

West Ham have impressed this season with their consistency but were rocked last week losing 3-2 at home to Leeds who had been struggling.

Despite that setback, there is no doubt David Moyes has organised his team superbly this campaign and are a threat to any opposition with the power, pace and flair of Michael Antonio and the impressive Jarrod Bowen in attack.

Moyes' team have coped well with a number of injuries in defence and slowly but surely the injured players are returning to help them with their quest for top four and Europa League triumph.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford

West Ham United Team

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United Subs

Darren Randolph, Ben Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Mark Noble, Alex Kral, Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic, Andriy Yarmolenko

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.
Daily Mail

Four people are arrested after disorder in the West Ham end during their Premier League defeat at Manchester United with police making arrests on suspicion of assault, drink and drug offences

Police made four arrests on Saturday after disorder in the West Ham section during their trip to Manchester United in the Premier League, with officials confirming that two other men were also detained. The Hammers lost 1-0 at Old Trafford and police responded to disorder in the away end during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows. However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion. The best example of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
