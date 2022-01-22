Report: Leaked Manchester United Team For Match Against West Ham

According to reports, Manchester United's team has been leaked, which sees a return for captain Harry Maguire and another start for Anthony Elanga.

Manchester United face West Ham this afternoon in a huge clash for the top four race. Ralf Rangnik got an important win midweek against Brentford and has kept near enough the same team according to leaks.

Man of the match David De Gea will need another big performance this afternoon against a tough West Ham side. Harry Maguire coming back into the starting line-up is also one to watch, as his competition in Viktor Lindelof played brilliantly.

Marcus Rashford will have to make an impact from the bench again as youngster Anthony Elanga makes another start. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line, hoping that he plays the whole match this time.

Mcfred make another appearance together which could be key to West Ham, as a midfield battle win may decide the game. A win for the home side will take them above the Hammers, as David Moyes' side have the opportunity to extend their gap between their opponents.

With Liverpool and Manchester City already making top two look secure, third and fourth is up for grabs.

