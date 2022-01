Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents fell for two separate scams. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the first scam involved a 91-year-old man who responded to what he thought was an official pop-up from Microsoft. After filling out the information, the man received a call from the scammer that identified himself as “Tom Griffin”. The scammer said that he could fix the computer, but would need $1,000 in Target gift cards.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO