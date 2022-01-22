ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Photographer’s Work Featured on Impressive New York City Billboard

By Chadwick Benefield
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine scrolling through social media, stumbling across a photo of a billboard in New York City and realizing that the photo on it is one that you took. That's exactly what happened recently to Owensboro's Colt Walker. The story of how it happened is incredibly interesting and proof that you just...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

When an infamous SOMA photographer turned her lens on New York City

Janet Delaney staked her claim with a series of photographs called “South of Market,” pictures she made in the rapidly gentrifying SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco from 1978 to 1986. An exhibition at EUQINOM Gallery, “New York in the 80s,” which coincides the publication of a new monograph, “Red Eye to New York” (Mack Books, 2021), reveals a body of work the photographer produced concurrently to “South of Market” in Manhattan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post-Searchlight

Brent Warr collection featured at Paris in New York Show

In November, Bainbridge native, Brent Warr displayed his artwork at Café Sinclair’s Meet the Artist Event. There, he also discussed his upcoming furniture line that would debut at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair on November 14-15 at New York City’s Javits Center. Since his debut, Warr has...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
UCSD Guardian

New York, The City of Compliments?

You’re probably thinking, “Great, another article about how amazing and glorious New York City is and why everyone should live there.” And honestly, as I am writing this, I’m thinking the same way. I wanted to share the experience I had in New York over the winter break, but also wanted to make sure that whatever I shared wouldn’t get lost in the mud of the pro-NYC rhetoric decorated around the internet. So I picked my brain. What did I like most about New York? I saw some amazing pieces of art, architecture and performance. I walked the busy streets and hailed a taxi. I had a classic NYC pizza slice on the side of the street next to pigeons. But when I really thought about it, it was the people I met in passing throughout the entirety of the trip that really made it memorable. Every single ticket vendor, shopkeep, waiter, museum attendant, and stranger was so incredibly kind. Never have I been to such a kind and welcoming place. A place where yes, people mind their business and the tourists are annoying, but a place where even strangers are kind enough to pay you compliments on your clothes, hair, or just you in general.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldmusiccentral.org

Korea’s Black String to Perform in New York City

South Korean quartet Black String is set to perform on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Chelsea Table and Stage in Manhattan, New York City. Black String is a modern improvisational ensemble led by Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul’s Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Photographer’s Images Featured in International Exhibit

Some of the best photographs are not touched up. They are not cropped. There is no pixel manipulation. They are authentic. They are imperfect and they are beautiful. That is how Lauren Gayeski, an Ocean City married mother of three, describes the photos she enjoys taking. She is a documentary family photographer. Some of her images have earned her international praise.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TheDailyBeast

New York City’s Statue of Teddy Roosevelt Finally Gets the Ax

A controversial statue of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from its position outside the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The monument, which features Roosevelt gallantly riding on a horse, was supported with a Native American man walking on one side and a Black man on the other side. The statue has been standing in the location since 1940, and has drawn criticism in recent years because the two men walking with Roosevelt are seen as being in subservient roles. The monument’s dismantling began on Thursday morning, and it will be relocated to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Morgan Stevens, Fame and Melrose Place actor, dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, a television actor who appeared on Fame, Melrose Place, and other popular series, has died at 70, according to TMZ. Citing police sources, the outlet reported that Stevens was found dead in his home Wednesday during a wellness check conducted after his neighbors hadn't seen or heard from in a few days. Foul play is not suspected, and Stevens most likely died of natural causes, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Genius Turner

New York City Held a Special Place in MLK's Heart

Dr. Martin Luther King's dream lives on . . .(Minnesota Historical Society/Wikimedia Commons) America's 'most liberal city' was special to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New York City — Someone asked King for his definition of love. "Love is the greatest force in the universe," King answered. "It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegoutmag.com

PLNT Burger’s 10th Location Opens in New York City

This all-vegan burger spot has expanded to NYC’s Union Square. This week, PLNT Burger opens its first ever brick-and-mortar location in NYC. Founded by Chef Spike Mendelsohn and social entrepreneur Seth Goldman, the plant-based, fast-casual restaurant specializes in crafting comfort-food favorites, like burgers, chili, shakes, and more. PLNT Burger currently has nine existing locations inside Whole Foods Market stores across the Mid-Atlantic region and plans to further expand beyond Union Square in the New York Tri-State area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Streaming#Baseball Games#Colt Walker
hamilton.edu

Brener’s Work Featured in Solo Exhibition, Article

Pinnacles, a solo exhibition featuring sculptures by Assistant Professor of Art Amy Brener, is on display through Feb. 20 at New York art gallery Jack Barrett. An article about Brener and her work recently appeared in The American Scholar, a publication of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. The article, “Amy Brener: Totems to Knick-Knacks,” describes her large sculptures created from “discarded materials like auto fuses, buttons, tooth flossers, and safety pins.”
CLINTON, NY
fox5ny.com

New York City changing due to remote work

Kathryn Wylde, President & CEO of the Partnership for NYC, says the city is undergoing a digital revolution accelerated with the pandemic. The revolution will change the city with more employees working remotely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Columbia University

GS Alumna Works to Uplift New York City’s Underserved Communities

Longtime New Yorker and Inwood resident Evelin Collado ‘10GS is passionate about immigrants’ rights and supporting New York City’s underserved communities. As former Director of Budget & Legislation for former City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez (who was recently appointed by Mayor Eric Adams as the city’s first Latino Transportation Commissioner), Collado managed the allocation of millions of dollars in investments into local communities and led the legislative strategy on many initiatives, from supporting the rights of taxi drivers in the city and creating the Office of Ethnic Media, to the Municipal Voting Rights Bill, a law that went into effect this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York is no longer 'Fun City'

"Where there is no vision, the people are unrestrained, but happy is one who keeps the Law." (Proverbs 29:18) That didn't last long. The optimism surrounding New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, seems to be quickly eroding due to several self-inflicted political wounds. Adams has endorsed a new policy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
ATLANTA, GA
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy