Owensboro Photographer’s Work Featured on Impressive New York City Billboard

You’re probably thinking, “Great, another article about how amazing and glorious New York City is and why everyone should live there.” And honestly, as I am writing this, I’m thinking the same way. I wanted to share the experience I had in New York over the winter break, but also wanted to make sure that whatever I shared wouldn’t get lost in the mud of the pro-NYC rhetoric decorated around the internet. So I picked my brain. What did I like most about New York? I saw some amazing pieces of art, architecture and performance. I walked the busy streets and hailed a taxi. I had a classic NYC pizza slice on the side of the street next to pigeons. But when I really thought about it, it was the people I met in passing throughout the entirety of the trip that really made it memorable. Every single ticket vendor, shopkeep, waiter, museum attendant, and stranger was so incredibly kind. Never have I been to such a kind and welcoming place. A place where yes, people mind their business and the tourists are annoying, but a place where even strangers are kind enough to pay you compliments on your clothes, hair, or just you in general.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO