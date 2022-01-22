ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Savings: Dell Shaves $1,000 Off Alienware’s Thinnest-Ever Gaming Laptop

By John Velasco
 6 days ago
If you thought last week’s $500 savings on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 were unbelievable, then we’ve got some really good news to start off your weekend. It’s rare to find discounts on laptops that push past the $500 mark, but when it does happen, you really don’t want to miss out. And that’s exactly what Dell is offering gamers right now. For a limited time, the company is giving you $1,000 instant savings on Alienware’s thinnest gaming laptop , a 40% discount.

There’s no coupon code or fine print details you need to worry about. All you need to do is visit Dell before this sale ends. The $1,000 savings on the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop bring its price down to $1,499, which is pretty incredible knowing that it’s Alienware’s thinnest and most powerful gaming laptop to date. The Alienware m15 R4 also has a gorgeous 15-inch 1080p display that’s perfect for all-night gaming sessions. It’s also worth pointing out that shipping is free, making it an even better deal.

Buy: Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop $1499.99 (orig. $2499.99) 40% OFF

About the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

Serious gamers will not only appreciate the attractive design of the Alienware m15 R4 , but the fact that it also has the hardware needed to run all of today’s intensive gaming titles. In the not-so-distant past, an ultra-thin display or laptop required skimping on something. Users had to sacrifice memory, processing power or brightness, but as display technology improves and ultra-thin TVs become more common, that’s no longer the case.

The m15 R4 Gaming Laptop has some seriously impressive specs:

  • 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU
  • 15.6-inch 1080p display
  • 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD hard drive

Heat buildup won’t get in the way here, just because it’s employing Alienware’s advanced vapor chamber technology to keep the entire system running cool. You get all of this in a package that’s 4.65 lbs. In the world of gaming laptops, that’s incredibly lightweight.

Like we said, it’s not often that you find laptop discounts beyond the $500 mark, and this $1,000 discount really is something special.

Buy: Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop $1499.99 (orig. $2499.99) 40% OFF

