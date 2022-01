The Curiosity rover brought back some compelling evidence that suggests there was life on Mars. This is what NASA has been waiting for. NASA scientists have been reviewing rocks that the Curiosity rover collected on Mars. The rocks show signs of organic carbon. They believe that this carbon might’ve come from bugs that lived on Mars. They analyzed rocks from six different locations that the rover had traveled to. Rocks from each of the locations had a carbon cycle. NASA says that these rock samples could have a “biological basis.” They are reportedly similar to fossil samples of microbial life found in Australia.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO