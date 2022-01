The FACE™ (Future Airborne Capability Environment™) approach to portable military avionics software is gathering momentum, with FACE conformance increasingly appearing as a selection criterion in US Department of Defense procurements. The language best suited to meet both the portability requirements of the FACE Technical Standard and the assurance requirements of domain-specific standards such as MIL-HDBK-516C or DO-178C is Ada. In this session, you will learn how AdaCore can help you develop FACE conformant Ada software that meets one of the Safety profiles. A demo will take you through the steps of the conformance verification process using a “stubbed run-time library” approach that AdaCore has devised and which the FACE Consortium is currently considering.

