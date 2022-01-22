ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten basketball schedule for Saturday, January 22

By Jon Cooper
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten basketball schedule features 2 games for Saturday, January 22. However, the action got started on Friday night. No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin on the road...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson provides update on Indiana guard Rob Phinisee

Indiana’s rotation will be a little bit smaller when it heads to College Park to play Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Mike Woodson provided an update on reserve guard Rob Phinisee, who left Wednesday’s game midway through the first half with an injury. He will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Terrapins.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Elite 2023 New Jersey OL names 5 B1G teams in top 15

Don Bosco Prep standout Chase Bisontis has picked up 37 scholarship offers. Bisontis shared Thursday that he is taking his time with his college recruitment, narrowing things down to a top 15 at this stage. Bisontis has Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers in that group. Regular...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin lands first pledge of 2023 class with commitment from Illinois LB

Wisconsin is officially on the board with the 2023 recruiting class. Friday afternoon, the Badgers received a verbal pledge from 3-star linebacker Tyler Jansey, a native of Batavia, Ill. He commits to Wisconsin over offers from 6 other programs. Jansey made the announcement with a post on Twitter. “I would...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Golden Gophers#Ohio State#Spartans#Husker#Rutgers#Penn State Nittany Lions
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Clemson football

The Clemson football program got some good news Wednesday. Talented wide receiver Brannon Spector will be in Tiger Town longer, as he announced via social media that he has decided to reclassify and will (...)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Player of the Year contenders, pretenders and longshots

The halfway point of the Big Ten season is right around the corner, and nine teams have at least a .500 record. One team isn't running away with the conference title. Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and Wisconsin are all firmly in the mix for first place. Just like the Big Ten standings are jumbled, so is the race for Big Ten Player of the Year. The same names from the preseason lists are still firmly in the mix. But they have more competition than ever after a strong surge from some standout sophomores.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana TE reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal as graduate

After 4 seasons at Indiana, a Hoosier tight end is apparently considering playing another year elsewhere. Matt Bjorson has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate. Bjorson joined the program in 2018, playing in 45 games over the last 4 seasons. In his career, Bjorson recorded 21 catches...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers LB enters NCAA transfer portal after 3 seasons with Scarlet Knights

A Rutgers linebacker will look at playing college football elsewhere after 3 seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Chris Conti shared Thursday that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Entering the portal does not bind a player to actually transfer, players can withdraw and rejoin the team. Conti sharing the announcement himself and thanking Rutgers, though, suggests he plans to leave the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

What would Big Ten schedule look like without divisions (and would it be a big boost to Rutgers?)

Legends and Leaders gave way to East and West which may now give way to ... well, what the Big Ten did for its first century or so of existence. The conference is considering major scheduling chances as early as 2023, according to The Athletic. The league could eliminate divisions and drop back down to eight conference games in order to get the much-ballyhooed Alliance scheduling pact with the ACC and Pac-12 off the ground and position the league for the anticipated expansion of the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Eliminating divisions among scheduling conversations in B1G

The B1G is reportedly discussing the option of eliminating its two divisions as it plans for future scheduling, according to a report from The Athletic. Scott Dochterman of The Athletic spoke with Iowa athletic director and former College Football Playoff chairman Gary Barta recently regarding future scheduling options in the B1G. There’s at least some consideration that the B1G could do away with the East and West divisions and have the top two teams in the league compete in the B1G Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy