Season 12 of Apex Legends is about to get wild, or at least it will if the newest hero is any indication. Any long-time Apex Legends fan will recognize Mad Maggie as Fuse’s childhood friend first introduced in Season 8. Like Ash in the previous season, Mad Maggie goes from a non-playable character to the roster’s latest addition. She appears to be a freedom fighter, liberating as much of her home planet of Salvo from tyranny as possible. Be it through stealing supplies to give to the poor or just quietly dealing with local warlords — a real Robin Hood-type.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO