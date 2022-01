While dealing with marital issues in his relationships with Meri and Janelle Brown, Kody has been spending all of his time with Robyn Brown, according to a new report. After years of marriage troubles with Meri Brown and his split from Christine Brown in the fall of 2021, Kody Brown is now also having issues with another one of his wives, Janelle Brown. The Sister Wives star is reportedly only spending time with Robyn Brown these days, according to a report from Us Weekly. “He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” the mag’s source revealed. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives. He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids. He didn’t even try making plans with the others.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO