Premier League

Follow Man Utd v West Ham live

By BBC Sport
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're bringing you live radio and text commentary of Manchester...

The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle hits road block over relegation clause

Newcastle United’s move for Jesse Lingard is on the brink of collapse after Manchester United demanded a loan deal of almost £16 million, which includes a significant clause on whether the St James’ Park side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. The situation is understood to have left Lingard dismayed as the 29-year-old is desperate for game time that he believes could help him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad by the end of the year.Lingard is said to feel let down by his boyhood club and believes he should be due more respect given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Live Radio
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Premier League
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE

