Manchester United vs. West Ham odds, picks and prediction

On Saturday, West Ham (11 wins, 7 losses, 4 draws) travels to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United (10-6-5). Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester United vs. West Ham odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Manchester United will look to help its fans continue to forget about the collapse against Aston Villa last weekend in the premier matchup of the EPL slate.

Their midweek 3-1 victory over Brentford helped ease the tensions, but taking on West Ham and getting a result with M Paul Pogba and D Luke Shaw sidelined will not be an easy task.

West Ham has been hanging around at the top of the table all season.

The Hammers have overcome lacking defensive play by netting the fourth-most goals in the league which has helped guide them to 11 wins in 22 matches. M Tomas Soucek will provide some help as he may return from COVID-19.

Manchester United vs. West Ham: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Money line: Manchester Unitied +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | West Ham +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | Draw +270

Manchester Unitied +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | West Ham +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | Draw +270 Over/Under: 3.5 (O: +150 | U: -200)

Prediction

West Ham 2, Manchester United 2

“LEAN” to the DRAW (+270).

While it’s risky to say the least, going into Old Trafford and coming out on top is not for the faint of heart. West Ham has proven itself this season but perhaps not quite enough to back a victory. It’s also coming off an ugly 3-2 midweek loss against Leeds United.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful but Manchester will have most of its top players in terms of minutes available. United has also been far better at home where it has picked up 16 points in 10 games.

With two explosive offenses that have both been thriving as of late and two lacking defenses, I expect many opportunities, but these teams are too similar to side one way or another.

The value that DRAW (+270) has here is reasonable enough to give it a sprinkle.

BET on the OVER 3.5 (+150).

The West Ham attack has been the backbone of their success this season.

They have five players that top .5 goals and assists per 90 minutes. I expect F Michail Antonio and his team-leading 8 goals to break down weak defensive play from United.

Similarly, Man U has six players that average at least .5 goals and assists per 90 minutes. The talent is there, just the defense isn’t. Both teams have allowed 30 goals in under 23 games, so the flawed defending is certainly in this match.

I expect many opportunities and a good amount of goals given that both teams have recently topped this in their most recent performance and West Ham has hit this number in four of its last five outings.

