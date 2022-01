The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team had a tough time last night against Hibbing and the Bluejackets beat Crookston 6-0 in Crookston. The Pirates are now 2-14-1 and come back this afternoon to host Park Rapids in a Section 8A game at the Crookston Sports Centers. The Panthers, who the Pirates defeated 7-4 on January 6 in Park Rapids, are 8-9-1 after losing 9-2 to Northern Lakes on Thursday at Breezy Point. Game time is 2:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 1:30 PM and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. It will also be on a third KROX platform LIVE VIDEO STREAMED by going to kroxam.com.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO