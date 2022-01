When it comes to DC content, HBO Max is filled with exciting content. The streaming service's newest show is Peacemaker, which dropped its first three episodes earlier this week. The new series is a spin-off of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and follows John Cena in the titular role. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." Another beloved DC show that recently got renewed for a third season by HBO Max is Harley Quinn, the animated series that follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and the rest of their crew's Gotham shenanigans. Yesterday, Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to praise Peacemaker.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO