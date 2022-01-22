ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

By Daniel Fair, Carina Branson, Zach Martin
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton. After uploading, the website crashed.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED :

District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures , any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.

Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.

Lofton case prompts task force to investigate JIAC policies

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED :

More stories from KSN regarding Lofton’s case:

KSN will update this story when the Sedgwick County website has been restored.

