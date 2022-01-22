Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.
On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton. After uploading, the website crashed.
WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED :
District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures , any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.
Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.Lofton case prompts task force to investigate JIAC policies
KSN will update this story when the Sedgwick County website has been restored.
