Vitalik Buterin reveals some intriguing details on the process he underwent to burn almost $7B worth of SHIB sent to him by SHIB’s founders. The UpOnly podcast interviewed Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin yesterday. Buterin chatted with Cobie and Ledger of the FTX-affiliated podcast for almost two hours, in which he revealed the complexity of burning 90% of 500 trillion tokens. The SHIB tokens were donated to Buterin who donated 10% to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, which amounted to $1.2B at the time. He burned 90% of them (worth approximately $7B) at the time because he didn’t “want to be a locus of power of that kind.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO