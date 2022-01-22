What Interest Rate Hikes Could Mean For Personal Loan Borrowers

Prices on everything from gasoline to groceries are squeezing American households. And, contrary to early assurances, it appears this latest bout of inflation isn’t so temporary after all. That is forcing the hand of the Federal Reserve, which is signaling that it will engage the economy’s brake pedal sooner than later. It recently announced plans to hasten the end of its bond-buying program, designed to stimulate lending during the worst of the pandemic. The Fed simultaneously projected as many as three interest rate hikes this year, with potentially more to follow.

