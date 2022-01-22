‘Completely full’ ICUs as omicron wave stresses hospitals; FDA expands use of remdesivir. Latest COVID-19 updates

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
This story originally published online at NC Health News. Susan Paulsen started having chest pain on Monday. The 60-year-old painter who lives in Chapel Hill waited four hours, thinking it was indigestion, hoping it would go away. Besides, she didn’t want to go near a hospital. “That seemed like...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took two actions to expand the use of the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) to certain non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. This provides another treatment option to reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk patients. Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19, increased the likelihood of clinical improvement in COVID-19 patients on low-flow oxygen or no oxygen, according to a new study authored by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, HCA Healthcare, and Genospace. The...
PORTLAND, Maine — The surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is fueling amassive backlog of positive test results for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during his weekly briefing on Wednesday that this large increase in positive lab results and the backlog has made the daily case count a less valuable indicator of the current state of the virus.
COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for both drugs,...
The number of intensive care unit beds available statewide for adult patients is at an all-time pandemic low, with 259 staffed beds open as of Wednesday, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. Meanwhile, as the number of area COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise, an East Texas hospital...
With the continued spread of the omicron variant and increased hospitalization rates in the state and region, West Virginia University is providing additional guidance on campus health and safety protocols including masking, testing, vaccines and isolation. "Despite the recent surge in cases over the past few weeks, the high rates...
As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
Another wave of COVID-19 infections recently began in America — the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily, by the new omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. and accounting for a remarkable surge […]
