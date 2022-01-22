ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

‘Completely full’ ICUs as omicron wave stresses hospitals; FDA expands use of remdesivir. Latest COVID-19 updates

By Christine Fernando, Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Alabama, cases have soared and...

wvli927.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
newbedfordguide.com

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took two actions to expand the use of the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) to certain non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. This provides another treatment option to reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk patients. Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for some non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. Why it matters: The move expands use of remdesivir, previously limited to only patients who were hospitalized, and comes as doctors face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
State
Vermont State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
SlashGear

FDA says remdesivir can now be used as outpatient COVID treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced an expansion in remdesivir treatment availability. With this change, certain individuals who have developed mild or moderate COVID-19 — but who haven’t been hospitalized — can receive an infusion of the drug. The goal, the FDA says, is to prevent these individuals from ending up hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMTW

Maine COVID-19 Updates: Tracking omicron, hospitalizations; testing, booster information

PORTLAND, Maine — The surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 is fueling amassive backlog of positive test results for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during his weekly briefing on Wednesday that this large increase in positive lab results and the backlog has made the daily case count a less valuable indicator of the current state of the virus.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icus#Omicron#Covid#Remdesivir
Benzinga

FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir For Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients At High Risk For Disease Progression

The FDA has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) for non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. This approval expands the role of Veklury, which is the antiviral standard of care for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The expanded indication allows Veklury...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC Chicago

FDA Curbs Use of COVID-19 Antibody Drugs Sidelined by Omicron

COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they are unlikely to work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for both drugs,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Patient beware: Some states are still pushing outdated Covid treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Another wave of COVID-19 infections recently began in America — the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily, by the new omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. and accounting for a remarkable surge […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy