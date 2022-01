Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, two of the three leaders at the Farmers Insurance Open, you may know well. The third, you may not. But maybe this is all the background you need. Is Adam Schenk ready for Rahm and Thomas? In prime time on Friday, to boot? You know it. “I’m right there, doing a lot of things well, so just need to get the ball in the fairway a little more often,” he said. OK, you should know the 30-year-old who grew up on a sod farm in Indiana is a bit humble, too. But he’ll be there. Here are three things you need to know after Thursday’s second round, played at the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines, in San Diego.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO