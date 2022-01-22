ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD officer killed, another in critical condition after Harlem shooting, police say

By Phil Heslel
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after a gunman opened fire on them in a Harlem apartment Friday, officials said. The suspect was shot by a third officer and was in critical condition, a police spokesperson said early Saturday. The...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

An uptick in gun violence is pointing to a dangerous trend across the country, as Texas, Washington D.C. and New York City all had officers shot over the weekend. Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of 2022, including 22-year-old officer Jason Rivera. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will reinstate controversial anti-gun units staffed by plainclothes officers, and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new interstate task force aimed at curbing illegal firearms. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders

New York City is preparing a final salute for fallen 22-year-old officer, Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot after a domestic dispute call in Harlem turned tragic. Meanwhile, a suspect surrendered after three officers were injured in a dramatic shootout in Houston. This all comes amid a wave of violent crime that has police departments across the country on edge. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 28, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Miami Herald

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

A disarmed Illinois police officer pleaded with her accused killer to let her live just before she was fatally shot with her own gun, state officials told news outlets. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed and another officer, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, is still fighting for his life after an investigation into a noise complaint on Dec. 29 ended in gunfire at a hotel in the town of Bradley, McClatchy News reported. Rittmanic died in a hospital on Dec. 30.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

Police Arrest Man With Loaded Gun At Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after police say he was spotted with a gun on a subway train in Times Square. Video shows the handcuffed suspect being escorted out of the 42nd Street station. Police say just before 2 p.m., a rider saw a man on a 2 train with a gun, then alerted authorities. Officers stopped the suspect and recovered the firearm, which was loaded. No one was hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Harlem#City Police#New Yorkers
kgns.tv

Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store on Christmas Eve is arrested. Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez and charged her with assault causing bodily injury. The incident happened on Dec. 24 when officers were called out to the HEB store...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot in a car in Antelope early Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was with a woman and a 14-year-old boy when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. The girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery. The sheriff’s office says she is now stable. Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.
ANTELOPE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ex-partner ‘on autopilot’ while stabbing mother and autistic son, court told

A violent ex-partner was “on autopilot” when he stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have travelled 28 miles on foot to knife his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson “numerous times” at around 8pm on May 31 2021.His trial was told he developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire where he “loitered for hours”.The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Warning About Fake GoFund Me Campaigns For Melissa Ortega, 8-Year-Old Killed In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Friends and family of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, who was killed in a shooting in Little Village, are warning of scam online fundraisers. Here is the link to the legitimate fundraiser, which raised nearly $69,000 as of Wednesday morning. A third grader at Emiliano Zapata Academy, Melissa was new to Chicago, here since August, and excited to build a better life with her mother, both from Mexico. Her family says she wanted to learn English, play in the snow, make a Build-A-Bear, and make TikTok dances with her friends. But on her way from the bank to get a hamburger on Saturday afternoon, hand-in-hand with her mom in Little Village, gang violence stole all of that from her – and her from her family. “She sought to achieve the American Dream but was instead given American Violence,” her family said in a statement on Monday. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports Chicago Police have announced they are saturating Little Village with extra officers in an effort to prevent retaliation as detectives seek help in bringing Melissa’s killer to justice.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Melissa Ortega, 8, Is One Of At Least 5 Young People Under 18 Shot And Killed In Chicago In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were announced Wednesday in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village over the weekend. A 16-year-old, along with a 26-year-old man, are charged in Melissa’s shooting death at 26th Street Pulaski Road on Saturday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the teen was “charged with one felony count of first degree murder and felony count of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in occupied vehicle.” At least four other young people under the age of 18 were shot and killed in Chicago this month alone. • On Sunday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy