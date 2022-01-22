Packers vs. 49ers: How to watch, stream or listen to divisional round

The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The winner of the contest will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

FOX will broadcast Saturday night’s playoff game, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at Green Bay Packers (13-4)

When: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Channels: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 226, Streaming 811), Westwood One

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: Nationally televised on FOX