NASA Astronaut Shows The Type of Food Eaten and Prepared on The International Space Station

A SpaceX rocket that launched almost seven years ago is on a collision course with the moon, experts have warned.The Falcon 9 booster, which launched in February 2015 as part of an interplanetary mission, has been following a chaotic orbit since running out of fuel following its mission.The four-tonne rocket is expected to hit the moon at a velocity of 2.58km/s at some point in the coming weeks.The space junk is being tracked by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astronomy software used to monitor near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets and comets.The astronomer put out a call for other...
