Aerospace & Defense

NASA Astronaut Shows The Type of Food Eaten and Prepared on The International Space Station

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a kid, whenever I went to the museum, I would always want to buy that dried astronaut ice cream because I thought it was so cool and so...

geektyrant.com

kq2.com

NASA astronaut to speak at NWMSU

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A retired NASA astronaut is making his way to Northwest Missouri State University. Captain Scott Kelly will be the next featured speaker for the university's distinguished lecture series. Kelly's presentation will center on his year in space and how personal determination made the difference in challenges on space...
MARYVILLE, MO
Indy100

Astronomers spooked by unknown flashing object in space

Scientists are reeling after they spotted a mysterious object that releases huge blasts of energy three times an hour. Although the unknown object has yet to be properly identified, it has been reported to be 4,000 lightyears away. “This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our...
ASTRONOMY
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise to shoot space movie on International Space Station

The cinematic space race rages on! That’s right folks, we have more details on Tom Cruise’s plans to shoot a movie in space. Last week, it was confirmed that the company co-producing this venture had huge plans to build their own movie studio in space. So, when can we see Tom Cruise battling an actual alien? Well, more information has been shared about Tom Cruise’s untitled, unwritten movie in space.
MOVIES
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

For the First Time, Scientists Record Orcas Hunting the Largest Animals on Earth

Scientists have discovered and documented the first three records of orcas (Orcinus orca), also known as killer whales, successfully hunting and killing adult blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus). The records were officially published in the journal Marine Mammal Science on January 21. First Three Recorded Blue Whale Killings. Scientists first revealed...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

SpaceX rocket on course to crash into moon, astronomers warn

A SpaceX rocket that launched almost seven years ago is on a collision course with the moon, experts have warned.The Falcon 9 booster, which launched in February 2015 as part of an interplanetary mission, has been following a chaotic orbit since running out of fuel following its mission.The four-tonne rocket is expected to hit the moon at a velocity of 2.58km/s at some point in the coming weeks.The space junk is being tracked by Bill Gray, the creator of the Guide astronomy software used to monitor near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets and comets.The astronomer put out a call for other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Microage Experiment On Board The International Space Station

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer sets up the Microage experiment from the UK Space Agency and University of Liverpool. He posted this to his social channels on Monday 3 January with the caption. "Why do our bones and muscles get weaker as we grow old? As muscle and bone loss also...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Microbiology Assay On The International Space Station

Astronauts aren't the only ones living on the International Space Station. We've been swabbing surfaces CSI: NY style to see how many fungi and bacteria also call it home. 🔍🧫 Actually, we do quite a bit of testing and analysis up here. NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron and NASA Astronaut Raja Chari took samples of air that I analysed after they were exposed to agar and incubated for a couple of days at 22-23 °C.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Ancient solar storm smashed Earth at the wrong part of the sun's cycle — and scientists are concerned

An extremely powerful solar storm pummeled our planet 9,200 years ago, leaving permanent scars on the ice buried deep below Greenland and Antarctica. A new study of those ancient ice samples has found that this previously unknown storm is one of the strongest outbursts of solar weather ever detected and would have crippled modern communications systems if it had hit Earth today.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

SpaceX rocket: When will out-of-control Falcon 9 booster crash into the Moon and what happens when it does?

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is about to crash into the Moon after spending nearly seven years on a chaotic course through space.The booster was originally launched from Florida in February 2015 as part of a space weather satellite mission.After the rocket’s second stage completed its burn to reach orbit, it did not have enough fuel to return to the Earth’s atmosphere – sending it into a bizarre orbit that is now on track to collide with the Moon as soon as next month.Why has this happened?SpaceX initially sent the Falcon 9 rocket into space to launch the National Oceanic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Update 25 January, 2022 - Hearing Tests

A U.S. resupply ship completed its 24th International Space Station cargo mission after returning to Earth on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, back in space the Expedition 66 crew had hearing tests while working on a myriad of orbiting lab and science maintenance tasks. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon space freighter parachuted to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
collectspace.com

Space station cargo spacecraft named for late astronaut Piers Sellers

— A British-American climate scientist who launched on three missions to the International Space Station is being honored with the naming of a U.S. commercial spacecraft bound for the orbiting complex that he helped build. Northrop Grumman has named its next Cygnus capsule the "S.S. Piers Sellers." Set to deliver...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

