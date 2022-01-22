NASA Astronaut Shows The Type of Food Eaten and Prepared on The International Space Station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is about to crash into the Moon after spending nearly seven years on a chaotic course through space.The booster was originally launched from Florida in February 2015 as part of a space weather satellite mission.After the rocket’s second stage completed its burn to reach orbit, it did not have enough fuel to return to the Earth’s atmosphere – sending it into a bizarre orbit that is now on track to collide with the Moon as soon as next month.Why has this happened?SpaceX initially sent the Falcon 9 rocket into space to launch the National Oceanic...

