Ziggurat Interactive has announced their reimagining of Deadly Dozen, the squad-based stealth game originally developed and released by N-Fusion Interactive in 2001. Deadly Dozen Reloaded will still be set in WWII where you will form teams of 4 from a roster of 12 characters to carry out special secret missions that only your elite team can do. Use the squad wheel to call out movement orders, fire orders, stance, and formation changes as you change which character you are in control of for devastating results.

