Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO