ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Eric Clapton Found New Motivation in His Protest Songs

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing the protest songs that caused a backlash and lost him friends. He said he hadn’t felt “socially involved” with his own performances in recent years, and his objection to coronavirus measures – expressed in the Van Morrison collaborations “Stand...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 5

Eileen McDonald
7d ago

thought he was retiring. guess he wanted more money. he is sadly just an angry old man now

Reply
4
Related
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Eric Clapton
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Songs#The Real Music Observer
TheDailyBeast

Eric Clapton Pushes Bogus Theory Vaxxed People Are Under ‘Hypnosis‘

In a YouTube interview with “The Real Music Observer,” Eric Clapton spouted a discredited theory that’s made the rounds in anti-vaxx circles, claiming people have been getting the COVID vaccine because of “mass formation hypnosis.” The nonsense theory posits that people only get vaccinated because they’ve been hypnotized through “subliminal advertising.” As reported by the Daily Mail, Clapton said he became a vaccine skeptic after experiencing severe side effects from his AstraZeneca COVID treatment. “I should never have gone near the needle,” Clapton said. “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.” The 76-year-old musician also discussed his 2020 anti-lockdown song, “Stand And Deliver,” which is a collaboration with Van Morrison. The anti-lockdown song includes the lines: “Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late.”
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Insists He Just Loves ‘Freedom of Choice’

UPDATE (1/25): Eric Clapton — referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines and pandemic safety measures as “the thing” — insisted he was neither for or against actions and inoculations that will help stop the spread of Covid-19, but an advocate for freedom of choice, in part two of his interview with Real Music Observer.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ultimate Classic Rock

Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf has died at age 74. The news was revealed on the singer's official Facebook page, and confirmed via the New York Times by his manager, Michael Greene. A cause of death has not been disclosed. The Facebook post explained that Meat Loaf's wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 11 Eric Church Songs

With album titles like Sinners Like Me, The Outsiders, and Mr. Misunderstood, Eric Church is trying to tell us something. Oftentimes overlooked by insiders for mainstream awards (although he recently took home CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2020) and industry kudos, Church has done things his own way with the full support of his fans.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Learn 10 of the Beatles' signature chord secrets

All three guitarists in The Beatles were fine players, but their impressive individual musicianship and unrivalled writing prowess is often overshadowed by the sheer enormity of the group’s success. Here, the aim of our lesson is to apply some of the tried and tested harmonic concepts used by John...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy