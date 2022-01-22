Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

The clouds have moved offshore with the cold front. The passing of the front will bring us freezing temps tonight. The winds will be brisk from the north around 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts possible. Tonight will be freezing with a light to moderate freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland and upper 20s to low 30s along the coast. The wind chill will make it feel like it is in the teens at times, so bundle up if you’re going to be outdoors. Saturday will be beautiful with brilliant sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs staying in the 40s. Sunday morning lows will be freezing once again for most of South Mississippi. Sunday afternoon highs will climb to near 60 degrees, and it will be a little warmer next week with higher rain chances.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO