Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

The clouds will decrease as a cold front moves offshore today. Rain chance will remain limited. The winds will be brisk from the north around 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts possible. Our mostly cloudy skies will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. If we see some sunshine, temps will climb into the low 50s, but if the clouds are stubborn, our temps will stay in the 40s. Tonight will be freezing with a light to moderate freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland and upper 20s to low 30s along the coast. The wind chill will make it feel like it is in the teens at times, so bundle up if you’re going to be outdoors.
