Environment

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been very cold this morning with lows in the 20s. Thankfully, we have a lot of sunshine up ahead today. We'll warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. Another cold night is expected. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Monday morning....

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

The clouds have moved offshore with the cold front. The passing of the front will bring us freezing temps tonight. The winds will be brisk from the north around 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts possible. Tonight will be freezing with a light to moderate freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland and upper 20s to low 30s along the coast. The wind chill will make it feel like it is in the teens at times, so bundle up if you’re going to be outdoors. Saturday will be beautiful with brilliant sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs staying in the 40s. Sunday morning lows will be freezing once again for most of South Mississippi. Sunday afternoon highs will climb to near 60 degrees, and it will be a little warmer next week with higher rain chances.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

The clouds will decrease as a cold front moves offshore today. Rain chance will remain limited. The winds will be brisk from the north around 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts possible. Our mostly cloudy skies will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. If we see some sunshine, temps will climb into the low 50s, but if the clouds are stubborn, our temps will stay in the 40s. Tonight will be freezing with a light to moderate freeze tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland and upper 20s to low 30s along the coast. The wind chill will make it feel like it is in the teens at times, so bundle up if you’re going to be outdoors.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds pick up as temperatures stay cold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While this snow system is not nearly as impactful as last week’s storm, winds will be stronger today. Northwesterly winds will blow in at 15 to 25 mph sustained with the stronger winds showing up near the coast. Gusts will reach as high as 30 to 40 mph. With air temperatures set to max out in the mid to upper 30s, today is shaping up to be a cold one.
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry Saturday, warmup next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a wintry Saturday across the Cape Fear Region. Batches of flurries and occasional snow bursts will be fun to look at and could whiten the ground in spots early. Most road surfaces will be either wet or dry but, to the extent some may get briefly slushy, take it easy just in case.
WILMINGTON, NC
State
Mississippi State
WBTV

First Alert Weather: Get ready for a COLD Saturday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The snow is moving quickly away but the cold temperatures moving in will likely be a bigger deal than the snow. Many areas picked up overnight snow. It was enough to cover the grass in many places and possibly cause some slick spots on roads. While...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wtva.com

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast

Gabe's Saturday Morning Forecast - Very cold Saturday, but beautiful skies throughout the weekend. Chilly temperatures for Saturday increasing as we get into the start of the week. Aside from the cold weather, the skies should be beautiful.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A warm weekend, then turning cold and snowy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm up is here just in time for the weekend! Highs will be 10-20 degrees above average through Monday in the 40s and 50s!. This will be a fantastic weekend to get outdoors! And you’ll want to enjoy it while it is here... changes are on the way. A ridge of high pressure that brings in the warmth breaks down as cold surges in from the north mid-week... this eventually drops temperatures into the teens and will come with snow chances:
OMAHA, NE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few weekend snow showers

There are about 200 machine shops in Northeast Wisconsin and every one of them is looking to hire. The bridge collapse in Pennsylvania puts a new light on infrastructure. It's a landmark moment as girls have struggled in this sport in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A windy weekend?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong gusts will decrease this evening into Saturday. Quiet weather is largely expected to continue for the next several days with seasonable temperatures. Weak weather systems will pass through the Desert Southwest on Sunday and Wednesday. Some additional cloud cover is expected at times, but most locations will stay dry.
YUMA, AZ
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday Texoma! Temperatures to kick off the day are in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Today is going to be a very seasonable day. Highs will warm into the low and mid 50s with plenty of sunshine despite northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
LAWTON, OK
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a brief opportunity for a few snowflakes on Saturday morning for the Lowcountry. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting overhead may be just enough to produce a few snow showers early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC

