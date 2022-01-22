One Killed In Deadly Freeway Crash After Driving On Wrong Side Of Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Lynwood man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Los Angeles.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway, when a man driving on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on with another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the vehicle which caused the collision has been identified as 27-year-old Danny R. Silva.

He was driving a 2018 Mazda MX5 Miata, when he collided with an unnamed individual driving a 2012 Infiniti EX35 SUV. The Infiniti attempted to swerve around the oncoming vehicle, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The SUV driver suffered moderate injuries in the collision, both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles involved in the incident.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and the other ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The collision closed the La Cienega off ramp and the No. 4 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration.

CHP officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

