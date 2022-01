Crypto.com, one of the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, was hacked last Monday (or to put it in the words of the official press release, “unauthorized activity” was identified on a “small number” of user accounts), and it is been forced to interrupt transactions for approximately 14 hours. According to the first rumors it seemed that it had been crypto equivalent of $ 16 million stolen, but the news has apparently been denied by the CEO and the platform’s official communication channels – even if the precise words used leave some room for doubt as to what really happened.

