The Los Angeles Rams have not hosted the NFC Championship Game since 1978, when their offense was stymied in a 28-0 loss to Dallas. NFC North champion Los Angeles (14-5) will hope for a better result when it takes on the visiting San Francisco 49ers (12-7) on Sunday in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The Rams, who hosted the game twice when the franchise was located in St. Louis from 1995 to 2015, averaged 27.1 points during the regular season and scored 30 or more in wins over Arizona and Tampa Bay in the 2022 NFL playoffs. San Francisco did not post a shutout in 2021 and held just one opponent under 10 points.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO