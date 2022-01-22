Opinion: Sea shanties written for the digital age

Talking pirate simulators, shipwrecks and the reemergence of maritime anthems with the new face of sea shanties, The Longest Johns. Before the world irrevocably changed, I was going into the office every day. Monotony was an issue. To avoid feeling stymied, and itching for a brew, on the odd Monday night, myself and a few of the editors could be found congregating at the Griswold Inn, affectionately referred to by the locals (us) as the “Gris.” On their website, the Gris says its tap room has been called the most handsome barroom in America. Whoever sincerely thinks so needs to get his or her eyes checked. Upon arrival to the neighborhood haunt, you’re greeted with a scene ripped straight from Moby-Dick, with sagging wooden floorboards, nautical paintings adorning every wall and an increasingly dark interior the further you go in. Handsome? Far from it. But it was perfect.

