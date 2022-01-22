ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Sea shanties written for the digital age

By Scott Simon
KUOW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of us have spent more time than ever in front of screens these past, oh, twenty-two months. And some us have had to cry for help occasionally. Information Technology workers may be today's seafarers over oceans of encoded information. Vital, but often anonymous voices. Essential, but often...

