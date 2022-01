Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin Cash had held firm above the $270 mark in the past few days. It did trade beneath this level for a few hours but saw demand arrive that pushed the prices up to $293, where it was trading at press time. Some short-term levels of resistance and retracement were marked on its charts. A bullish reaction from Bitcoin over the next few days could see Bitcoin Cash gain some value too. However, the longer-term trend and market structure remained bearish. It appeared likely that a bounce could be seen for Bitcoin Cash, followed by another drop, unless Bitcoin can recover and climb above $43k.

