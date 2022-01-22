Students to Perform at Lambeau Stadium Atrium In Celebration of School Choice

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A School Choice Roadshow celebrating National School Choice Week will highlight five different schools across Mississippi. On Tuesday, Jan 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19, the bus tour will make mini-stops at five school stops throughout the state for special student celebrations of choice, including confetti poppers, balloon releases, cookie cakes, a dance performance, and more. The stops will take place at Midtown Public Charter School and Barack Obama Magnet School in Jackson, The 3D School in Petal, Sumrall High School in Sumrall, and Bayou Academy in Cleveland.
