Marvel Studios kicked off its TV era in a big way in 2021, and this new year is primed to continue the momentum. Fans will be able to take in a number of great Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in 2022, and it looks like Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight will officially be kicking things off. Though there were things that were known, many had been eager for more details on the mysterious show. Up until now, the studio had only shared a few brief clips (with the latest showing off the character’s costume). Well, the official trailer has finally arrived, and it turns Isaac into a tormented hero and gives more glimpses of Ethan Hawke’s shady-looking character.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO