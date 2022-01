When Festy Ebosele rejected the opportunity to sign for Nottingham Forest last week, Derby County supporters probably thought they couldn’t love the youngster more. The right-sided teenage speedster was the subject of a £500,000 bid from the Rams’ most bitter rivals but is widely reported to have baulked at the notion of further demoralising a fanbase already in despair at the prospect of not having anything to support unless a buyer for what’s left of their club after years of financial mismanagement can be found in the not-too-distant future. While Derby could certainly do with £500,000, Ebosele’s tender years mean whoever signs him next may have to pay a good deal more in compensation. Little victories are important and it’s a big win for the Rams that he chose not to move down the road.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO