Plans to build a new nuclear power station have received a boost after the Government announced £100 million of funding to support its continued development.Ministers said the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk Unions welcomed the development as a step forward, but Unite urged the Government to “take the handbrake off” and speed up the process.Greenpeace said spending taxpayers’ money was an admission that nuclear was not commercially viable.Sizewell C will benefit from being a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is more than five years into...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO