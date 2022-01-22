ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell Lake, WI

The Laker News!

drydenwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell...

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#The Laker News#Cvoid Guidelines Pk 6th
CBS News

Pennsylvania court strikes down no-excuse mail voting law

A Pennsylvania court on Friday struck down Act 77, the law that established no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania, saying it violated the state Constitution. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said the state's constitution requires votes to be cast in-person unless voters meet certain requirements. Shortly after the court's decision, a notice of appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which leans Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty will no longer need to overthink the 1970s when she prepares for the Australian Open. The top-ranked Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shell Lake, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy