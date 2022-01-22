The Laker News!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 troops positioned around the country. Certainly, the U.S. believes that’s the case and President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that an attack could come in February.
South Carolina federal judge Michelle Childs is under consideration to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House confirmed late Friday. Childs, 55, is based in Columbia, South Carolina, and was nominated last year by President Biden to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals...
NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who...
A Pennsylvania court on Friday struck down Act 77, the law that established no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania, saying it violated the state Constitution. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said the state's constitution requires votes to be cast in-person unless voters meet certain requirements. Shortly after the court's decision, a notice of appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which leans Democratic.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty will no longer need to overthink the 1970s when she prepares for the Australian Open. The top-ranked Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
KYIV, Jan 28 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday did not rule out a full-blown war with Russia but said Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy while there were "no tanks in the streets". He spoke...
