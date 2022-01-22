Who are Section III top 50 girls basketball scorers?

Seven L-L League girls basketball games on a snowy Friday night around the area. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notables …. Penn Manor 62, McCaskey 29 — Lily Sugra continued her torrid season with 32 points, Morgan Miller chipped in with 11 points, and the host Comets remained in a first-place tie with Hempfield, which KO’d Cedar Crest in Lebanon to keep things knotted up. Friday, Penn Manor used an 18-0 second-quarter spree for a 25-15 halftime lead, and the Comets closed the game with a flourish, outscoring the Red Tornado 24-3 down the stretch to improve to 4-1 in their last five games. Mariah Ruth (16 points, three 3-pointers) paced McCaskey. FYI: Miller, a senior, is up to 853 career points for Penn Manor.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 HOURS AGO