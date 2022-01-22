You Don't Have to Smoke to Get Lung Cancer

World Cancer Day is Feb. 4, which makes this week the ideal time to talk about lung cancer and smoking. Worldwide, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths, and the World Health Organization estimates that 90% of cases could be prevented by eliminating tobacco use. People who smoke are at the greatest risk. Smokeless tobacco is also associated with lung cancer. And lung cancer can occur in people who do not use tobacco.

LECANTO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO