Cancer

You Don't Have to Smoke to Get Lung Cancer

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSATURDAY, Jan. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tobacco use...

www.corydontimes.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: What you can do to lower your risk of lung cancer

World Cancer Day is Feb. 4, which makes this week the ideal time to talk about lung cancer and smoking. Worldwide, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths, and the World Health Organization estimates that 90% of cases could be prevented by eliminating tobacco use. People who smoke are at the greatest risk. Smokeless tobacco is also associated with lung cancer. And lung cancer can occur in people who do not use tobacco.
LECANTO, FL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Do you have a cough that won't quit?

MARION -- We've all been there at some point. A nagging tickle in your throat steals your sleep and has you reaching for cough drops and water. Air quality, allergies, the common cold, or viruses are the primary triggers of coughing. However, when shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No, you don’t have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to donate blood

For over 50 years, January has marked National Blood Donor Month in the United States. This year, national blood donation organizations are urging healthy Americans to donate blood because the nation’s blood supply “remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years,” according to a statement issued on Jan. 10.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Corydon Times-Republican

Adding Immunotherapy to Chemo Ups Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Adding Immunotherapy to Chemo Ups Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer. MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding the immunotherapeutic agent durvalumab to standard chemotherapy improves survival in advanced biliary tract cancer, according to a study presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held from Jan. 20 to 22 in San Francisco.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE

