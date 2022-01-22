You Don't Have to Smoke to Get Lung Cancer

Becky Davis, 36, thought she had COVID-19 when she started experiencing a persistent cough. When the cough was not going away and she started experiencing other symptoms such as unexplained weight loss and constant fatigue, she visited her doctor. She was diagnosed with late stage lung cancer. Davis was not...
World Cancer Day is Feb. 4, which makes this week the ideal time to talk about lung cancer and smoking. Worldwide, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths, and the World Health Organization estimates that 90% of cases could be prevented by eliminating tobacco use. People who smoke are at the greatest risk. Smokeless tobacco is also associated with lung cancer. And lung cancer can occur in people who do not use tobacco.
MARION -- We've all been there at some point. A nagging tickle in your throat steals your sleep and has you reaching for cough drops and water. Air quality, allergies, the common cold, or viruses are the primary triggers of coughing. However, when shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the...
For over 50 years, January has marked National Blood Donor Month in the United States. This year, national blood donation organizations are urging healthy Americans to donate blood because the nation’s blood supply “remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years,” according to a statement issued on Jan. 10.
Adding Immunotherapy to Chemo Ups Survival in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer. MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adding the immunotherapeutic agent durvalumab to standard chemotherapy improves survival in advanced biliary tract cancer, according to a study presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held from Jan. 20 to 22 in San Francisco.
Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season has officially wrapped for the year. Now many people are taking down their Christmas trees and lights, including one local family who had them up for a special cause. The Pickell family held a light show at their house in Terre Haute...
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
In my humble opinion, I can not think of a more cruel disease than one that would rob you of your memories and personality. However, tens of thousands of people across the world suffer this fate every day. The malady that's causing all of the issues is known as dementia.
A trial by the University of Eastern Finland found that taking a much higher dose of vitamin D than recommended for five years did not affect total mortality or the incidence of cardiovascular disease or cancer in older men and women. In population studies, low levels of vitamin D in...
OMICRON is lurking around every corner and has likely infected at least one person you know. But some people may still be unaware of the nasty illness it inflicts, and could be spreading the bug further. The symptoms of Covid have changed vastly since it first emerged in the UK.
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday warned patients and prescribers about the risk of potential dental problems arising from the use of buprenorphine medicines to treat opioid addiction and pain. The Food and Drug Administration said the opioid addiction treatment has been reported to cause tooth...
In a new study from The Australian National University, researchers found heparin, a widely available and affordable drug, could limit lung damage when inhaled by COVID-19 patients. The researchers examined hospital patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 13 countries who were given doses of inhaled heparin. They found breathing and oxygen...
New kidney research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine is raising concerns that long-term use of drugs commonly prescribed to treat high-blood pressure and heart failure could be contributing to kidney damage. Patients should continue taking the medications, which include the well-known and widely used ACE inhibitors, the...
UTAH (ABC4) – Delic Corp is making a name for itself in the health industry. The leading psychedelic wellness company prides itself on helping patients live out their best lives by offering them products that have proven to be more successful than traditional medicine with minimal side effects. Many Americans turn to Delic for mental […]
