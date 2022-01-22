ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'How I Met Your Father' looks back but flips the script

By Analysis by Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Which decade is your favorite?. I'm talking the 1980s, 1990s, early 2000s and the 2010s. You can vote for the 2020s if you want to, but so far I'll pass. First up in what to watch this week, check out some TV love from two different...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Finally Explains How He Managed To Charm Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande And More

Of all the unbelievable things that happen in this world, people seem to be caught up on the fact that Pete Davidson seems to be able to pull some of the world’s most desirable and popular ladies. The SNL star previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was once engaged to Ariana Grande. Now, Davidson has charmed Kim Kardashian as well. The comic has explained how he has managed to connect with so many leading ladies that seemingly don't have a lot in common with him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Teases What She’d Wear to Teach at ‘Euphoria High’ — and Now Fans Want Her to Join the Show

Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Madonna
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Bill Maher
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Wonder Theory#Hbo
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'How I Met Your Father' tries to learn from a 'Mother' of mistakes

Let us not rehash the bad feelings around the poorly conceived ending of How I Met Your Mother. I spent happy years watching that show, loved much of what it did with its talented cast, and don't believe in regretting that time just because the charming premise of its pilot (sometimes the person who seems to be your romantic soulmate is not, but they may still be incredibly special to you) was betrayed by its ending (psych! She actually is his romantic soulmate LOL ha ha).
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Hilary Duff looks for love in the long-awaited How I Met Your Father

Betty White's final on-camera appearance was released as an introduction to her 100th birthday documentary. The TV legend — who died Dec. 31 after suffering a mild stroke several days earlier — thanked fans "for coming to my party." And former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield reveals with his ex-girlfriend and costar in those movies, Emma Stone, texted to him when she found out he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Hilary Duff brings ‘How I Met Your Father’ to small screen

The new Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a woman maneuvering through the dating scene and life with her close friends. Director and Executive Producer Pam Fryman told the media in a virtual press conference, “This is not ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ And I loved ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ This is ‘How I Met Your Father,’ and it is so spectacular in its own right.” And Duff explained, “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
TV SERIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father: Yes, That Was Leighton Meester in the Series Premiere

Blink and you might have missed Leighton Meester‘s stealth cameo in the How I Met Your Father premiere. TVLine has confirmed that the Gossip Girl alumna plays Meredith, ex-girlfriend of Chris Lowell’s Jesse, in the #ProposalFail video seen in Episode 1. She will recur throughout the first season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother sequel series, but additional details — including when her character might resurface — are being kept under wraps. During the premiere, which was released Tuesday, struggling musician Jesse explains to Hilary Duff’s Sophie that Meredith, his former bandmate and the one woman he ever loved, rejected him. The aforementioned...
TV SERIES
DFW Community News

‘How I Met Your Father’ Is a Casualty of the Nostalgia Machine

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re stuck in reboot hell. Over the past year alone, viewers have been subjected to a near-constant influx of announcements for new iterations of Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Saved by the Bell, iCarly, Dexter, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Degrassi. In this nostalgic, cynical era of entertainment, nothing, not even a show as beloved as How I Met Your Mother, is sacred. So it should bode well that, according to its creators, How I Met Your Father isn’t exactly a reboot—it’s a sequel.
TV SERIES
Marietta Daily Journal

‘How I Met Your Father’ honors original narrator Bob Saget

Kids, Bob Saget has one more story to tell. The pilot episode of “How I Met Your Father” premiered Tuesday with a special note to Saget, who voiced the narrator and older version of Ted Mosby for the entire nine-season run of the original sitcom, “How I Met Your Mother.”
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: ‘Ozark’ is back, ‘How I Met Your Father’ arrives, and who should host the Oscars?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 17-23. For the past three years, the Oscar telecast has proceeded without a host. But this year’s big night, on March 27, will indeed feature a point person, that Hollywood denizen who’s willing to take the thankless job regardless of the fact that his or her performance will likely be panned and perhaps wind up in the annals of Oscar’s worst ever.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

CNN

851K+
Followers
129K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy