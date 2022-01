Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon once again finds himself without a team following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Gordon, who did not play due to suspension in 2020, had amassed just five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown for his new 2021 team, Kansas City. As the above article indicates, the Chiefs have plans to re-sign him to the practice squad, although this is far from a certainty. Gordon has been inactive during the postseason and has scarcely appeared on the field for the AFC West Champions this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO