CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police are currently searching for a man who attempted to steal a car in early Jan. CPD said the theft occurred on Jan. 7th. The owner of the vehicle had started his vehicle to warm it up and left it running in his driveway located on Spees Drive. Police said this is when the suspect was seen getting into the vehicle and drove off.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO