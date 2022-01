The Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. The next resistance is found at $69.8. The support for AVAX is found at $66.9. The most recent Avalanche price analysis is bullish as the price function is upwards, and the coin has recovered up to the $69 level. The AVAX/USD has successfully broken above the crucial resistance of $68 today, and the next resistance is present at the $69.8 level. Selling pressure is expected to cause some correction at this stage as the price is nearing the next resistance level. The overall trend was bearish previously, and the coin value suffered a lot during the past month. Now the price levels have been maintained from the past week as AVAX seems to have found the support floor, and the price levels have been improved and protected from sinking further.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO