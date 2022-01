Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance at $0.00003375. Trading price of SHIB is $0.00002051. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis reveals a bearish movement in the market. Nevertheless, the bulls have found new strength in the resistance and use it to their advantage. The odds seem to be in the bulls’ favor. However, the bears currently control the market, but can they maintain it? As a result, the price of SHIB experienced massive fluctuations and reached $0.00002140, from $0.00002004; on January 27, 2022, SHIB/USD continued a fluctuating trend the following day.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO