When it comes to great gaming series with a dedicated fanbase, it's hard to beat "Halo." And if you try to rank all the "Halo" games, then it's no wonder why the Xbox 360's "Halo 3" comes out on top for many players, especially thanks to its solid campaign and ridiculously fun multiplayer. Sadly, after 15 years of fun, Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on the game's servers, and "Halo 3" multiplayer has been shut down for Xbox 360 players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO